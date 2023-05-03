Potential wet weather day

A few thunderstorms possible
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rainfall looks likely
Rainfall looks likely(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Calm and quiet weather day for Thursday, filled with sunshine and a light southerly wind, daytime high temperature should top out in the mid to upper 70s. There is a weak stationary front that rides just south of the region on Friday. It will be close enough to spark showers and a couple of thunderstorms in our area. However, it appears as if the axis of heavier rain will stay well south of the Tri-State area. In our neck of the woods, we could see up to a half-inch of rainfall. You can see by the map the lower totals are in the northern tier of the Tri-States in the higher totals are in the southern tier. That stationary front meanders south and is a little bit diffuse on Saturday which will pretty much eliminate the chances for showers on Saturday.

Temps begin to warm
Temps begin to warm(Brian inman)

Daytime high temperatures will rebound from the mid-60s on Friday all the way up to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. We will bring in another shot at some rain on Sunday and high temperatures next week should be in the low to mid-80s

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
‘ComEd Four’ found guilty on all counts
To be sworn in, each officer must pass a written test with a score a 70 percent or above.
Three new officers sworn onto QPD staff

Latest News

Update on Brewhaus Condos on 8th and Jersey.
Brewhaus Townhomes begin to take shape, slated for late 2023 occupancy
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Bond increased to $2M for man charged with 1st-degree murder in Macomb house party shooting
Students who have submitted work say they hope the funds raised go to help others experience...
Pittsfield students prep for Cinco De Mayo silent art auction