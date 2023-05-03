Potential wet weather day

Rainfall looks likely (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Calm and quiet weather day for Thursday, filled with sunshine and a light southerly wind, daytime high temperature should top out in the mid to upper 70s. There is a weak stationary front that rides just south of the region on Friday. It will be close enough to spark showers and a couple of thunderstorms in our area. However, it appears as if the axis of heavier rain will stay well south of the Tri-State area. In our neck of the woods, we could see up to a half-inch of rainfall. You can see by the map the lower totals are in the northern tier of the Tri-States in the higher totals are in the southern tier. That stationary front meanders south and is a little bit diffuse on Saturday which will pretty much eliminate the chances for showers on Saturday.

Temps begin to warm (Brian inman)

Daytime high temperatures will rebound from the mid-60s on Friday all the way up to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. We will bring in another shot at some rain on Sunday and high temperatures next week should be in the low to mid-80s

