QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday morning a Quincy Public School bus carrying students to Lincoln-Douglas Elementary was involved in a crash, according to a statement issued by Superintendent Todd Pettit on Wednesday morning.

Pettit stated the crash occurred on Klondike Road.

Pettit added, “Students were safe at the scene and assessed upon arrival at the school by the school nurse.”

Pettit stated that QPS Transportation had notified all parents of the incident.

“The safety of our students and staff will continue to be our top priority at Quincy Public Schools,” Pettit stated.

Quincy Police Lt. Shannon Pilkington told WGEM News there was low-speed contact between the bus and a vehicle directly behind it. He said a citation was issued to the bus driver.

Court records show that Roger Edwards was charged with unsafe backing on a roadway.

