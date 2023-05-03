Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing

Anthony D. Bell
Anthony D. Bell(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Wednesday the arrest of a Quincy man following a stabbing on Friday.

Police stated that 41-year-old Anthony Bell has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

According to police, at 10:56 p.m. on April 28, Bell forced his way into a home in the 1200 block of Sierra Street and assaulted another male by stabbing him multiple times.

Police stated Bell then left the home and later turned himself into the police.

Police stated the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Bell has no bond.

