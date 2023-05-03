Quincy mayor declares Professional Municipal Clerks Week

Municipal Clerks Week
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - This is a time across the country where people celebrate “Professional Municipal Clerks Week”.

In the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Mike Troup declared the city would recognize the observance.

Troup said clerks provide the professional link between citizens and local governing bodies and agencies of different government levels.

He thanked City Clerk Laura Oakman for her years of dedication and neutrality in the position.

“We’ll continue to serve the aldermen and the city departments and also the people of the city of Quincy to the best of our ability, so thanks so much,” Oakman said.

