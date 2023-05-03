Quincy Police hire new officers, still looking to get fully staffed

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hiring is tough for any industry right now, and local law enforcement agencies are not immune to the problem.

They’re making progress, but still have more hiring to do.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said having a full staff means his current officers don’t need to be overworked.

With current officers racking up overtime, and with his officer’s safety is mind, he’s seeking new hires.

Patrol officer Chris Mueller has picked up a number of overtime shifts in 2023 so far.

“Either twelve or 13 overtime, full 12 hour shifts,” Mueller said.

Mueller is eager to begin training new hires.

“October 20th last year through the middle of November I pretty much worked every day,” Mueller said.

With the Quincy Police Department currently with lower staffing numbers, Mueller said the workload can be tiring, but, he said it’s “doable”.

Chief Adam Yates is welcoming three new officers to the Quincy Police Department.

Yates said that puts QPD’s staff size at 69 sworn police officers and 54 staffed officers.

“We have vacancies and we have officers that are currently in training that are not assigned to a shift and certified for solo patrol,” Yates said.

Yates said his department is allowed to have 73 sworn officers at a time.

To make up for the staff shortage, officers like Mueller have to work overtime, so getting to that number in the near future is important.

“There’s enough officers working that if something happens there’s enough back up, there’s enough people that are available to handle it and we’re not overworking our officers,” Yates said. “And that’s really the big one, the officers have been committed to making sure we keep our staffing levels where they’re at.”

Yates said there is hope in sight as he anticipates a hiring spree in just a few months.

As for the three officers sworn into QPD this week, they leave for the police academy this weekend and should be patrolling on their own by February of next year.

Click here to find QPD’s job opportunities.

You can find additional resources on becoming a police officer in Illinois here.

