Sun Cancer Awareness Month(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -With May being National Skin Cancer Awareness month, it is about time to be aware of the dangers of summer weather.

Dermatologist say that skin cancer is one of the most common cancers due to people not protecting themselves correctly against the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun.

The best ways to protect yourself is to wear sun protective clothing and eyewear, seek shade during mid day and reapply sunscreen every 30 minutes while in the sun.

Even with all this protection, officials say some may be at a higher risk than others.

“People with more fair complexion tend to be a little more at risk for developing lesions caused by sun. There are populations that tend to burn a little more easily with any given sun light exposure. Other people who tend to tan are a little more protected,” Quincy Medical Group Dermatologist Dr. Sumul Gandhi said.

Here are some warning signs to look out for when identifying skin cancer:

  • Skin wounds or lesions not not healing or healing slowly
  • Discolored skin spots
  • Lesions the size of a pencil eraser
  • Small and scaly bumps

If you have any questions or concerns you should consult your doctor.

