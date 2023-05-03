Truck Rally Returns to Palmyra for 33rd Year

Palmyra Truck Rally
Palmyra Truck Rally(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Missouri (WGEM) -The Palmyra Parents as Teachers program hosted the 33rd annual Truck Rally

The event was held at the Palmyra High School parking lot from 5:30p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At the rally kids had the opportunity to get a close look at a wide variety of vehicles ranging from farming equipment all the way to a helicopter.

The rally also gave a chance for kids to learn about the vehicles and their community helpers.

“For small children its really hard to know what these big-rigs are when you are on the highway, but here they are parked and they can get inside and talk to the people. They can sit in a helicopter they can sit in a police car they can sit in a school bus so they really enjoy getting a chance to see this stuff up close and personal,” Palmyra School District Early Childhood Coordinator Kathy Nicholson said.

Nicholson also said about a thousand people visit the rally every year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Murder charge filed in Macomb house party shooting
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse

Latest News

Sun Cancer Awareness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Farmers market returns
Farmers market returns
Cycling for breast cancer
Cycling for breast cancer
Pittsfield teacher in the run for Ag Educator of the Year
Pittsfield teacher in the run for Ag Educator of the Year