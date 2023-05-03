Truck Rally Returns to Palmyra for 33rd Year

PALMYRA, Missouri (WGEM) -The Palmyra Parents as Teachers program hosted the 33rd annual Truck Rally

The event was held at the Palmyra High School parking lot from 5:30p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At the rally kids had the opportunity to get a close look at a wide variety of vehicles ranging from farming equipment all the way to a helicopter.

The rally also gave a chance for kids to learn about the vehicles and their community helpers.

“For small children its really hard to know what these big-rigs are when you are on the highway, but here they are parked and they can get inside and talk to the people. They can sit in a helicopter they can sit in a police car they can sit in a school bus so they really enjoy getting a chance to see this stuff up close and personal,” Palmyra School District Early Childhood Coordinator Kathy Nicholson said.

Nicholson also said about a thousand people visit the rally every year.

