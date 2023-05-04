19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
CC's Coffee Bar
Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

People are asking why four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the week leading up to the...
4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby are coincidental, equine experts say
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth