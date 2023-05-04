Athletic event for students with disabilities hosted at Monroe City High School

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - On Wednesday morning people from six Northeast Missouri schools gathered at Monroe City High School to compete in an athletic event for students with disabilities.

Its called the Clarence Cannon Conference Day. Among one of those students was freshman Cameron Henson who said he was looking forward to competing in different activities.

“I’m doing the 100 meter dash, softball throw, and the long jump,” Henson said.

Junior Michelle Cline said she was partaking in the same events as Henson.

“Running is the easiest,” Cline said. “You just run!”

South Shelby High School’s athletic director Rob Wilt said this is the fourth year he and other coaches from schools in Northeast Missouri school have put together this meet. He said the reason behind it is to give those kids a chance to be a part of the athletic system.

“You know, I think they watch other kids in their school compete out in basketball and football and all those things through the year,” Wilt said. “And I think they say ‘Hey, this is our turn to shine in front of our community.’ It’s just a neat moment for them.”

Wilt said competitors from his school, Palmyra, Highland, Centralia, Clark County, and Monroe City all participated.

Other students, faculty, and parents got to cheer them on from the bleachers.

“The kids love it, we love it, and the parents and the community love it,” Wilt said.

Wilt said they plan to grow the event more and more each year. He encourages any area school to reach out to him at South Shelby High School in case they wish to enroll their students.

