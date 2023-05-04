Canton R-V school district gets safety improvement grant

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - A local school district will get a six figure state grant to improve safety for their students.

Canton R-V Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the district will receive a $100,000 school safety grant from the state this summer.

Uhlmeyer said they want to upgrade doors across the district to make them more secure. He said some of their doors in the schools either have too big of windows, or are in need to be sturdier.

“We want to add layers to protect our students so the first layer is our entrances throughout the district and making sure those are secure,” Uhlmeyer said. “Our second layer, for if we are on a shelter in place, is our classroom doors so we want to make sure they are sturdy, safe doors.”

He said they will also make sure the new doors include card readers. He said without the grant it would have taken longer to put new doors in.

Uhlmeyer said they planned up upgrading their locks before they got the grant, and the new locks will allow a single main key, used by certain staff to unlock the doors, compared to multiple keys that have to used for each door.

Sgt. Devon Willis of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said replacing the doors is something their department had been looking at for the school.

Willis said back in September they did a survey of the exterior and interior doors and brought their concerns to the Uhlmeyer and the school board. Willis said since Lewis County is a rural area, their units can be spread out so door upgrades can make a difference for responding to threat to the schools

“The doors are the first step,” he said. “If we can limit access to the school with a door system that can’t just be defeated quickly it saves everybody some time, and hopefully we are saving lives.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.