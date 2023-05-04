Deadline to apply for energy bill assistance approaching

Applications are due May 31, and funds are applied to an account with an outstanding balance.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The deadline to apply for Western Illinois Regional Council’s energy bill assistance program is fast approaching.

While the application period opened in October, it closes at 4 p.m. on May 31 and there won’t be a summer program.

“We want people if they’re interested in applying to apply now,” WIRC Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said. “We’re already processing a record number of applications this year, we’ve processed over 2,000 applications.”

Based on income guidelines, awardees will receive a select amount of funding that will be applied directly to their energy vendor and to an account that has an outstanding balance.

Roth said the funding cannot be applied to a future bill, but only to payments that have not been made in the past.

”Whenever you schedule your appointment, after you meet, and after you turn in all of your paperwork, sometimes there can be an additional 30 days between the different agencies and vendors communicating with each other to determine what aid is going to be able to apply to someone’s account,” Roth added.

Applicants must have proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period, proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), a copy of their last heat and electric bill, and a copy of their rental agreement.

To apply, call WIRC at 309-837-2997 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WIRC serves Hancock, McDonough, Warren, Henderson, and Knox counties.

