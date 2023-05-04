Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re driving past Quincy Medical Group you might have noticed a red truck. It’s Durham, Missouri-based coffee bar that’s now setting up camp in Quincy.

CC’s Coffee Bar, located at 1032 Maine St., will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

General manager Summer Goings said the truck travels to different events on the weekends.

She said it will remain in Quincy on Saturday May 6 at 8 a.m. for the Dogwood Parade.

“CC’s Coffee Bar stands for Cassandra Casey, the owner,” Goings said. “And we kind of have a Dolly theme going. Cassandra loves Dolly Parton. All of our original drinks are named after Dolly and we have a special coffee roast called the Dolly Blend. Our slogan is ‘Cup of Ambition’ after Parton’s song 9 to 5.”

Goings said CC’s Coffee Bar will eventually have a permanent storefront in Quincy.

