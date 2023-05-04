Hospital Report: May 4, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

Anne Ochs, age 77, of Quincy, died May 1 in Sunset Home.

Darrell Robert Norfolk, age 71, of Bowling Green, Mo, died on April 29 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

Patsy E. O’Hara, age 83, of Quincy, died on May 3 in her home.

Joan P. Tieken, age 86, of Quincy, died on May 2 in her home.

Jordan Peterson, age 33, of Quincy, died on May 2 in Quincy.

Edward Kiedaisch, age 76, of Keokuk, died on May 2.

Births:

Sebastian Fuentes Brañas and Ginny Fuentes of Quincy welcomed a boy.

