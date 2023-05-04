Intersection near QMG now an all-way stop

Intersection at 11th & Hampshire streets is now an all-way stop.
Intersection at 11th & Hampshire streets is now an all-way stop.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An intersection near Quincy Medical Group was changed to an all-way stop Thursday at the request of QMG to improve pedestrian safety.

Beginning Thursday all vehicles at the intersection of 11th and Hampshire streets will be required to stop. Previously one-way westbound traffic on Hampshire Street did not need to stop.

City officials said the all-way stop was requested by QMG at a city council meeting on April 10.

City officials ask that pedestrians to and from QMG use the crosswalk at the 11th and Hampshire Streets intersection rather than crossing Hampshire Street mid-block.

