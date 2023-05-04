Judge dismisses charges against former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer

Former Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Brent Fischer.
By WGEM Staff
May. 4, 2023
DECATUR, Ill. (WGEM) - Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey S. Geisler on Thursday dismissed all charges against former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer.

Court records show that Judge Geisler granted the motion to dismiss without prejudice.

Fischer was charged with three counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of official misconduct, also a Class 3 felony.

Fischer was fired as the executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board in September 2021 on the recommendation of the state’s executive inspector general’s office, which alleged he provided certification to philanthropist Howard Buffett, though Buffet didn’t have the qualifications to be a law enforcement officer.

Howard Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Fischer had been accused of making a document designed to look like an ILETSB Law Enforcement Officer certification which was false or altered to make it false.

He was also accused of adding to the document the electronic signature of Board Chair Tim Gleason, who had not authorized his signature.

Elected as a Democrat, Fischer served as Adams County sheriff from 1998 until 2015, when he resigned to become executive director of the ILETSB.

Fischer was elected to the Adams County Board as a Republican in November of last year.

