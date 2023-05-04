Mobile food pantry aims to help Marion, Ralls County residents fighting food insecurity

Mobile Food Bank
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Leaders from the Douglass Community Services and a Columbia-based mobile food pantry are partnering up to help Marion and Ralls County residents fighting food insecurity.

On Wednesday morning the food truck stopped at 302 Broadway in Hannibal by the Douglass Community thrift store. Volunteers handed out boxes of fresh produce and nonperishables.

Community outreach program director Harold Smith said the truck will come on a monthly basis until they open up their new facility at 711 Grand Ave.

“We don’t have quite as much room here for food, especially frozen food,” Smith said.

Smith said the new location will likely open in the next 18 months.

“The truck will be here the first Wednesday of every month,” Smith said. “Any folks or clients of ours that are in need of the food pantry services - mark it in your calendar. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at 302 Broadway.”

Smith said anyone who can help donate can bring clothing or monetary donations to that location Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds from the thrift store go toward housing assistance.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
‘ComEd Four’ found guilty on all counts

Latest News

Special Olympics
Special Olympics
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Mobile Food Bank
Mobile Food Bank
Bewhaus Update
Bewhaus Update