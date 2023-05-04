Mobile food pantry aims to help Marion, Ralls County residents fighting food insecurity

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Leaders from the Douglass Community Services and a Columbia-based mobile food pantry are partnering up to help Marion and Ralls County residents fighting food insecurity.

On Wednesday morning the food truck stopped at 302 Broadway in Hannibal by the Douglass Community thrift store. Volunteers handed out boxes of fresh produce and nonperishables.

Community outreach program director Harold Smith said the truck will come on a monthly basis until they open up their new facility at 711 Grand Ave.

“We don’t have quite as much room here for food, especially frozen food,” Smith said.

Smith said the new location will likely open in the next 18 months.

“The truck will be here the first Wednesday of every month,” Smith said. “Any folks or clients of ours that are in need of the food pantry services - mark it in your calendar. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at 302 Broadway.”

Smith said anyone who can help donate can bring clothing or monetary donations to that location Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds from the thrift store go toward housing assistance.

