Much warmer today before a little rain tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are still cool, but not as cold as yesterday morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 40s. However, the Macomb airport has been reporting 39°. We are starting off the day without a cloud in the sky, so we have another beautiful morning. Yesterday, an area of high pressure was directly overhead. Today, that high pressure is just to our east over Tennessee/Kentucky. This change in placement will allow for some light southerly winds, along with more sunshine. That will lead to warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. That is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will have plentiful sunshine today with just some thin upper-level clouds streaming in from the west. Another great day to get outside if you can.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by the noon hour. (maxuser | WGEM)

Tonight we will have gradually increasing clouds with warmer nighttime lows in the low to mid 50s.

A warm front will stall to our south tomorrow. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop north of this front. The best chance of rain and the higher rainfall totals will be close to this front, which will remain to our south. However, we are still looking to get some scattered rain showers. As you head off to work tomorrow morning or maybe take the kids to the bus stop/school, the rain will not be here yet. Some scattered showers look to possibly arrive later in the morning and afternoon. The rain should be done by evening. Please note though, not everyone will get rain and rainfall totals will not be very impressive. With the mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.