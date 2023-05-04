Pickleball becoming more popular in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in America, continues to expand its reach in the Tri-States.

Often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, pickleball has attracted a range of players from under ten to those well into their golden years.

One of those regulars who earned a medal at a recent national tournament in Naples, Florida, tells WGEM why the sport is becoming popular with the younger crowd.

“I feel like the younger generation has a drive for competitiveness and are really looking to get outdoors. I feel like a lot of tennis players are kind of picking up pickleball as well just because its something similar,” Pickle Ball player Julianna Gillan said.

Marcelo Beroiza, marketing operations director for the Quincy Park District, estimates that there are five hundred “picklers” that play regularly.

He said several hundred more play the sport semi-regularly or occasionally at four city parks, Berrian, Reservoir, Johnson and Moorman.

