Quincy celebrates National Day of Prayer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens turned out Thursday afternoon to celebrate their faith and lift up their community and country in prayer in front of Quincy City Hall.

The service was part of the National Day of Prayer celebrations.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the event was a great way to bring the community together.

“The ministerial association brought together several different ministers to speak and pray for different parts of our community. So again, it’s a nice annual event that’s been going on for quite some time,” said Troup.

Prayers were offered by several different church leaders for the city, local businesses, the media, and those in need.

Mayor Troup said the event followed a breakfast session where prayers were sent for first responders, healthcare workers, and more.

Among those leading the ceremony was Reverend Orville B. Jones Jr. who is a pastor at First Baptist Church in Quincy.

One of the key points of his message was the quote “The blessed of us, help the rest of us.”

He said the city itself is blessed to have so many people coming together to spread faith and joy.

“Several churches... of all faiths... we have a way of coming together in an ecumenical union to lift up the name of Christ. And that is something that I think is very unique to Quincy but very very needed in this day and time,” said Reverend Jones.

He said he encourages everyone to lift up their own communities in prayer each and every day.

