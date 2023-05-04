Quincy library teams up with hospital, podcast to discuss children’s mental health

Quincy library hosts child mental health event
By Blake Sammann
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is help available for local parents with kids who struggle with mental health issues.

The Quincy Public Library will host an expert forum on Thursday, May 4, with Quincy Medical Group and the Scrambled Mental Health Podcast to talk about mental health in kids and connect parents to resources.

Those at Quincy Medical Group said this comes as they have seen more referrals for kids and teens with depression, anxiety and trauma related symptoms over the last several months.

“They have a hard time calming their bodies, settling themselves down so this is causing a lot of behavioral issues in the classroom, it’s causing conflict at home and it’s causing a lot of emotional distress,” QMG Behavioral Health Director Nikki Shields said.

One of the podcast’s hosts said he parents a kid who deals with anxiety.

He said he want to take away the stigma surrounding mental illness and kids.

“Realizing it happens, it’s very common and it’s not that scary,” Chad Douglas said. “It’s just a matter of talking about it and opening up those doors of conversation.”

You can still sign up until the time of the free event which starts at 6:00 p.m. at the library. The event is only for parents.

We have how you can sign up right now at WGEM.com.

