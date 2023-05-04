Quincy Regional Airport continues construction projects, sees flight changes from pilot shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Work continues to ensure local pilots and passengers have a smooth airport experience.

One runway at Quincy Regional Airport is closed for repairs for most of the summer.

Airport Director Chuck Miller said he wants to make sure operations run as smooth as possible, so you can get to your destination.

One runway at Quincy Regional Airport remains closed for the next three months.

Airport construction continues in efforts to utilize funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Academy.

“Putting a new overlay down and raising the elevation like three or four inches on that end,” Miller said.

The project will increase pilot visibility.

Miller said, currently, pilots sitting in their aircraft can’t see the other end of the runway.

An important safety redesign, he said, after the 1996 runway plane crash that killed 14 people.

“Two airplanes collided at the runway intersection,” Miller said.

Miller said the runway construction is in phase three of a four phase project.

Raising one side of the passenger terminal the passenger terminal is the next item to get repairs.

“Prevent more damage in the facility we’ve already got windows cracking because of the settling we got doors that won’t open because it’s settled quite a bit,” Miller said.

Since switching air service from Cape Air to Southern Airways Express in December, Miller said, the current air service has cancelled last-minute flights due to a number of pilots leaving.

“If a pilot has a certain amount of time built up, and they’re eligible big airlines will pay them a lot of money in just a signing bonus, that’s substantial,” Miller said.

In Wednesday’s Aeronautics Committee Meeting, Miller suggested he change the standing contract with Southern Airways Express from three flights to and from Chicago and Saint Louis every day to two flights for each destination.

Troupe said that plan should satisfy more customers.

“What Chuck has mentioned is this is part of that workout to get them back on track without creating more passenger dissatisfaction for having flights cancelled and or delayed,” Troup said.

Miller said he has a conference call with Southern Airways Express officials on Thursday where he’ll discuss the possibility of lowering the amount of flights the company is contracted to fly out of Quincy.

He said phase 4 of runway repairs will begin next summer.

The runway receiving repairs should be open again in August, but it’s not currently affecting flights.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.