Rain potential decreases, temps increase

Rain potential is not looking good(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - New forecast data indicates that our rain potential is diminishing on Friday. What looked to be a decent half-inch of rain is now diminished to just a couple of isolated showers. Dry air is in place and that will make it difficult for any showers to actually make it to the ground. In addition to the dryer conditions, we are seeing warmer-than-normal temperatures riding into the region. It is possible on Sunday that our high temperature could be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That would be about 20 degrees above what is normal or average for this time of year.

Average temps are indicated by the pink line. We are normally around 70 degrees for this time in May.(Brian inman)

With those warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday, we may see a few thunderstorms develop. There is a limited potential that those thunderstorms may become strong to severe. It is a little way out yet to pin down exactly how things will unfold, but there are a few elements in the data that would infer strong storms Sunday or Monday.

