South Shelby Cardinals Soar To Another Victory On The Clarence Cannon Conference Fairways

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

CCC Golf All-Conference

First Team

1. Noah Wilt 77 (South Shelby)

2. Dax Durbin 78 (South Shelby)

3. Casen Glover 79 (South Shelby)

4. Britton Wineinger 81 (Macon)

Second Team All-Conference

1. Travis Brooks 86 (Centralia)

2. Ian Acklie 86 (Clark County)

3. Curtis Miller 87 (Highland)

4. Cullen Bennett 87 (Centralia)

5. Carter Moss 87 (Centralia)

**Tony White 87 (Palmyra)

**Skeeter Kroeger 87 (Palmyra)

