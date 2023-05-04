South Shelby Cardinals Soar To Another Victory On The Clarence Cannon Conference Fairways
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
CCC Golf All-Conference
First Team
1. Noah Wilt 77 (South Shelby)
2. Dax Durbin 78 (South Shelby)
3. Casen Glover 79 (South Shelby)
4. Britton Wineinger 81 (Macon)
Second Team All-Conference
1. Travis Brooks 86 (Centralia)
2. Ian Acklie 86 (Clark County)
3. Curtis Miller 87 (Highland)
4. Cullen Bennett 87 (Centralia)
5. Carter Moss 87 (Centralia)
**Tony White 87 (Palmyra)
**Skeeter Kroeger 87 (Palmyra)
