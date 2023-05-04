Volunteers needed at Lorenzo Bull House Parade Party

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House want to provide a space for the community to watch the Dogwood Parade on Saturday. But they need help from the community.

The organization’s president Dick Wellman said they plan to host a Lorenzo Bull House Parade Party which will have seating with a nice view of the parade and other activities at the park that will go on before, during, and after the parade.

“We’ve got a lot of great kids’ activities,” Wellman said. “Quincy Art Center, The Children’s Museum, and the Standing Bear Council will bring their teepee. We’ve got adult activities, too like Quincy Axe Company and, of course, tours of the house.”

Wellman said it’s free admission but some of the activities and food and drink vendors will cost money.

Wellman said they need volunteers, especially in the mornings. He said you can still watch the parade while you volunteer.

To sign up, follow this link.

Activities take place from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

