Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 6, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

O. Steve Davis

Waylon Stutheit

Doreen Hendrix

Craig Waterstreet

Jamie Cooley

Jeanie Florea

Rhonda Clark

Kenneth Jones

Brandon Jasper

Peggy Deverger

Teresa Burbridge

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Jessica Genenbacher

Marvin & Alice Thorman

John & Shawna Mitchell

Greg & Stacy Hilgenbrink

Mike & Deb Henderson

