Blessing-Rieman hosts Shining Stars event

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The senior students of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing showcased their work at the Shining Stars event on Friday.

Seniors in research, leadership and nursing were given the opportunity to allow progress in the community by doing studies or proposing ideas that can change peoples lives.

Around 45 students were able to learn valuable skills over this past semester for their professional careers.

”Its a huge benefit for the students to understand the process of doing research, as well as communication and what it takes to have the power to use where you are at as students, to influence others all the way at the top of the organization to make change,” said Blessing Assistant Professor Marianne Schmitt.

Schmitt also said she is proud of the work her students have done an where it will take them.

