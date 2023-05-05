Free Concerts in the Plaza return to Quincy throughout May

Concerts in the park
Concerts in the park(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - April showers bring May flowers. To accompany those warm months is some free entertainment kicking off in downtown Quincy.

On Friday afternoon, the Treble Makers performed at the First-Mid Bank & Trust Plaza on Maine Street between 6th and 7th Streets.

It’s part of the series Concerts in the Plaza. Performers will come out each Friday in May at noon.

The series is sponsored by First-Mid Bank & Trust and the owners of Shaker Hill.

“Just bring your own lawn chair and your lunch,” said Shaker Hill owner Casey McGartland. “And you can enjoy the little park across the street from us here.”

The series will consist of three more concerts throughout May.

  • May 12 - Tim Smith
  • May 19 - Logan Kammemer
  • May 26 - TBA

Concerts run from noon until 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Brent Fischer.
Judge dismisses charges against former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer
CC's Coffee Bar
Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG
West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi
Fire destroys former Mississippi Grill in West Quincy
Intersection at 11th & Hampshire streets is now an all-way stop.
Intersection near QMG now an all-way stop
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Parade
Organizers prepare for 54th annual Dogwood Parade
Pittsfield Story Walk
Pittsfield Public Library hosts interactive story walk
Blessing Reiman Science Fair
Blessing-Rieman hosts Shining Stars event
Hannibal Regional Port Authority
Hannibal Regional Port Authority to receive $837K grant