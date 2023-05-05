Free Concerts in the Plaza return to Quincy throughout May

QUINCY (WGEM) - April showers bring May flowers. To accompany those warm months is some free entertainment kicking off in downtown Quincy.

On Friday afternoon, the Treble Makers performed at the First-Mid Bank & Trust Plaza on Maine Street between 6th and 7th Streets.

It’s part of the series Concerts in the Plaza. Performers will come out each Friday in May at noon.

The series is sponsored by First-Mid Bank & Trust and the owners of Shaker Hill.

“Just bring your own lawn chair and your lunch,” said Shaker Hill owner Casey McGartland. “And you can enjoy the little park across the street from us here.”

The series will consist of three more concerts throughout May.

May 12 - Tim Smith

May 19 - Logan Kammemer

May 26 - TBA

Concerts run from noon until 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.