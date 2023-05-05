Funeral arrangements for Mike Shannon made in the Heartland

Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Arrangements for a Cardinals legend have been made at a southern Illinois funeral home.

According to the Binkley-Ross Funeral Home website, arrangements for Mike Shannon will be handled by them under the direction of Monte Blue and Joni Binkley-Ross.

A private memorial service will be held locally at a later date.

The St. Louis Cardinals will honor his legacy at a home game later this season.

They say Shannon passed away on April 29 in Marion, Ill. after suffering a stroke.

Shannon spent his entire big-league playing career with St. Louis from 1962 to 1970 and was a two-time champion as a member of the 1964 and 1967 Cardinals.

He joined Jack Buck in the Cardinals radio broadcast booth for the 1972 season.

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

