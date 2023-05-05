Hannibal city leaders put together petition for proposed Community Improvement District

Hannibal Community Improvement District
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - An effort is underway in parts of Hannibal to reverse declining property tax returns and promote investment in the area.

Hannibal city officials say they’re moving one step forward in the right direction to create a Community Improvement District (CID).

Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said the CID boundary includes properties along Mark Twain Avenue, 3rd Street, Broadway, and Main Street. Kuhns said they just received state approval to create the CID, but that’s not the final step.

“We have the full legal petition with the proposed board members and the proposed boundaries,” Kuhns said. “That we can now take to the property owners for signature.”

Kuhns said they need the owners of more than half of those properties (51 percent) to sign off. She said this would mean owners would agree on their business or property to operate as a separate political entity in which sales taxes within the district would be bumped up one percent.

Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce executive director McKenzie Disselhorst said operating a CID would turn focus on less busy parts of town such as Broadway St.

“We’ve had a lot of growth and positive momentum on Main St.,” Disselhorst said. “We’re starting to see that spread up Broadway but we need to continue that.”

Disselhorst said money collected from the CID would offer multiple benefits.

“Projects like infrastructure or façade improvements for businesses,” Disselhorst said. “Possibly even funds that could help people start new businesses on the corridors within the CID.”

Disselhorst said they would get this money through the available property tax that’s already being collected and divert it into a different fund.

Kuhns said even without the CID downtown Hannibal has come a long way.

“This is a way to accelerate it,” Kuhns said. “To improve the vibrancy, the tourism, and making Hannibal a great place to live.”

Kuhns said parcel owners within the proposed CID boundaries are invited to a public meeting on Monday May 15 in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 6 p.m.

There will be more information at the meeting as well as an opportunity to sign the petition.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
CC's Coffee Bar
Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi
West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi
Much of Bob Bangert Park is inaccessible due to floodwaters.
Mississippi River cresting
Hannibal Community Improvement District
Hannibal Community Improvement District
Energy Bill Assistance
Energy Bill Assistance