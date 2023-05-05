Hannibal Regional Port Authority to receive $837K grant

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Hannibal Regional Port Authority will receive a grant of $837,766 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

The grant is part of a $75 million Industrial Site Development Grant Program which will fund 15 projects across the state.

The governor stated the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is part of Gov. Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan.

The plan is focused on helping communities develop shovel-ready industrial sites to support business expansion and attraction.

“Strengthening our state’s economy through business attraction and growth remains a top priority of our administration,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Through the Industrial Site Development Grant Program, we’re continuing to promote Missouri’s economic prosperity by delivering the infrastructure and resources that companies need to thrive. We look forward to the benefits this program will provide for businesses and communities statewide.”

The Industrial Site Development Grant Program was launched in December 2022.

The program awarded competitive grants to communities to fund costs related to the establishment and expansion of industrial sites. Of the $75 million available, $50 million was reserved for sites that are 1,000 acres or larger, while $25 million was reserved for sites smaller than 1,000 acres. In total, the program will help develop 9,700 acres for industrial use.

Hannibal Regional Port Authority is a DBA of Marion Ralls Regional Port Authority (MRRPA).

The MRRPA was established on Dec. 2, 2020, as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri by the action of the Commissioners of the counties of Marion and Ralls.

According to officials with the organization, the MRRPA exists to grow the economy of Marion and Ralls Counties through promoting transportation, logistics and revitalization. The Port’s statutory jurisdiction allows it to issue bonds, acquire land and enter into contracts to develop that land.

The MRRPA is represented by a volunteer board of commissioners, appointed by the Marion County Commission.

A full list of recipients of the Industrial Site Development Grant Program is below:

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.