Deaths:

Glenis “Babe” Rouse, age 97, of Hannibal, died May 4 in his daughter’s home.

Thomas Ray “Tom” North, age 76, of Hamilton, IL, died May 1 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Births:

Justin Wollbrink and Mackenzie Herman of Quincy welcomed a boy.

