July Heat in May

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s literally about a three-hour window for some scattered showers in the area on Saturday. That three-hour window happens to be about the time of the Dogwood Parade. Not every forecast model has rain showers and thunderstorms over the Tri-States. Some forecast models keep us totally dry. So this is a worst-case scenario of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday morning. The sun should break out on Saturday afternoon. The temperatures will warm up to the low 80s for a daytime high temperature. Late Saturday afternoon there is the risk for one or two isolated thunderstorms developing. We will be watching the radar closely. Beyond that, if you enjoy the heat, this week starts off with a real test for your air conditioning unit. Sunday a high temperature of 90 degrees is possible. It is a good time to download the WGEM Weather app so you can follow along with our hour by hour forecast this weekend and every weekend.

