Local hospital recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - One local hospital is taking extra steps this month to spread the word about mental health in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, more than 1 in 5 people in the United States deal with mental health issues. That’s why Memorial Hospital is encouraging everyone to look around and look within.

One way to do this is by spreading positivity with each and every person, and by partaking in the Community Mental Wellness Challenge.

The challenge, ran by the hospital, has a different theme for each week of the month including being active, starting hobbies and engaging with others.

“Being social, spending time with family, friends and the community, and also making sure that they’re taking care of themselves and doing things to restore themselves,” said Senior Life Solutions Evergreen Center program director Valerie Brown.

Memorial Hospital has several programs to help those who are struggling. The Evergreen Center has group therapy for people age 65 or up.

There is also a behavioral health team that addresses the needs of kids, adolescents and young adults.

Director of Behavioral Health Services Chaka Batley said one of the ways to improve mental health is by simply talking about it.

She said that is where kids are setting an example.

“Recently you see younger kids are more open to talk about it. And so I think they’re actually leading a lot of adults to be okay talking about it. And that’s one of the things that I love about my role, is just modeling that it’s okay to talk about mental health,” Batley said.

You can find information about the Evergreen Center here and the behavioral health services team here.

You can also find more information about mental health issues here.

