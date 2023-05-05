Macomb community rallies for peace following house party shooting

Macomb community rallies for peace following house party shooting.
(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Five weeks after a house party shooting that left one dead and 10 others injured, dozens of WIU faculty, students, Macomb city officials and residents rallied for peace Thursday afternoon.

During the gathering, the university counseling center’s interim director Cara Cerullo offered help to anyone who is traumatized from the shooting, and shared the UCC will also be welcoming more counselors in the next year.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 25 at a residence in the 500 block of North Johnson Street, about two blocks from WIU’s campus.

In the afternoon on March 25, police arrested 23-year-old Donnell D. Williams, who was wearing a backpack that police said contained a felony amount of cannabis along with a “ghost gun,” which was fully loaded with a round in the chamber.

Five days later on March 30, 25-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. was arrested an charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to the house party shooting.

“If you create an environment where you make certain types of people or situations comfortable, people will take advantage of that,” McDonough County NAACP President Byron Oden Shabazz said during Thursday’s rally. “If you come together collectively and say what we will and will not stand for, it shoes people off.”

The rally was organized in-part by WIU Veteran Resource Center Director Ronald Pettigrew.

Pettigrew said he’s had numerous students speak with him and Shabazz about how the shooting is effecting them.

“I heard multiple stories from students about how they were struggling,” Pettigrew said. “I knew one student that was from inner-city Chicago where I had done several years of inner-city ministry, and the fact that a shooting occurred here made him think of some of the things that he was avoiding to come and to be successful.”

A representative from the university’s Student Government Association also spoke at the rally.

Wilson Jr. is now being charged with 1st-degree murder and is pleading not guilty. He’s being held in the McDonough County jail on a $2 million bond with 10% to apply. Wilson Jr. is scheduled to appear in court for pre-trial on Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

Williams is pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence. He’s being held in the McDonough County Jail on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

Thursday was the first time members of the Macomb and WIU community came together to rally for peace since the shooting happened.

