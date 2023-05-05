Mississippi River cresting

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a couple weeks of rising river levels, you may notice the Mississippi River start to recede.

In Quincy the water is forecast to hold steady just above 21ft for the next few days before beginning to fall.

This means the flood is peaking in minor flood stage in Quincy. Minor flood stage is also the peak in Hannibal while the river is peaking in moderate flood stage in Keokuk.

Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in St. Louis said one of the reasons why the river flooding was much more severe further North was due to the wider river locally.

“As that flood wave made its way down across the Iowa Illinois border and headed South... especially South of Rock Island... we started seeing tributaries feeding the Mississippi... and of course the channel gets a little broader with each tributary that feeds into the Mississippi,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs said the moderate to severe drought starting to appear across the area is also a factor in why there is less water filling the Mississippi further South.

“For like the Des Moines, and for the Fox and Fabius Rivers... we’re talking about very little water. Those rivers are really in low flow right now. So that allows that excess water in the channel to get back into and stay in the channel to a large degree,” said Fuchs.

The river could fall below flood stage in some locations as early as late next week.

In the medium to long range, the Climate Prediction Center is indicating a high probability of below average rainfall through the rest of May, which would act to limit flood potential over the Summer.

