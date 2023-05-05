Organizers prepare for 54th annual Dogwood Parade

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday morning, organizers were setting up for one of Quincy’s biggest events of the year: The Dogwood Parade.

Saturday, May 6 will mark the parade’s 54th edition.

“We’re getting ready to prepare ourselves for the summer months,” said Quincy Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Guthrie. “Kids are getting ready to get out of school. So what better way to celebrate than with the Dogwood Parade? And celebrate the wonderful dogwoods that we have in this community.”

Guthrie said 118 entries are enrolled for 2023 including floats, horses, high school marching bands and more. He said with that many entries, the parade should last a couple of hours.

“I think it’s going to be something for everybody in the community to enjoy,” Guthrie said. “So we encourage everyone to come out.”

Guthrie said for safety reasons please keep your children off the streets. For those involved in the parade refrain from throwing candy from the floats.

The parade kicks off at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The route starts at 24th Street and ends at 6th Street.

The community is also welcome to attend the Lorenzo Bull House Parade Party.

