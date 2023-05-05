Pittsfield Public Library hosts interactive story walk

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new interactive story walk has been implemented by the Pittsfield Public Library at King Park in Pittsfield.

The project has weather-proof stands that display one page of a story that continues throughout the whole park.

It was made possible by the Tracy Family Foundation and other generous donors.

Officials at the library said they hope it attracts families to take time to read and be among nature with their kids.

“It’s a creative way of reading and I think it just opens up to have questions and have conversations with our children that so much we’re consumed with our devices anymore and I think it’s just a way to engage parents with their children more and have conversation,” said Library Director Sara Rudd.

Rudd said they hope with local business sponsorships to change the storybook every six weeks.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.