Quincy businesses get ready for multiple events Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s a busy weekend for downtown Quincy with the Dogwood Parade, Shop Small Saturday, and the first day of the farmer’s market of the year.

Executive director for the District, Emily Lombardi, said they make events like these intentional, as all parties benefit from major events.

She said last year’s weather wasn’t the best but this year’s nice weather has brought more foot traffic to the downtown.

She said they have 14 businesses participating in gift certificate raffles, nine more than last year.

She said she hopes this can get more people through their doors.

“Foot traffic is crucial for small businesses, especially with all the window displays,” Lombardi said. “It’s a really great way for our small businesses to get new customers as well as existing customers as well so it’s a great opportunity for people to kind of check out and see something new as well.”

She said some businesses will have gift baskets available that people can win in raffles. They also have window displays as well to attract customers.

Those at local businesses said they are excited.

Doug Tenhouse, the owner of Lloyd’s Gifts and Collectibles, said it’s an exciting way to start what’s traditionally the start of the busier season for small businesses like his.

“I’m hoping for some foot traffic, some people that maybe haven’t traditionally come down to the downtown as much,” he said. “We hear a lot of times people say, ‘I don’t come down to the downtown very often anymore,’ so it’s just a good time to get some new people down here and discover what small businesses are down here.”

Tenhouse said the have seen more foot traffic thanks to the warmer weather. He says the slow winter months gives them time to prepare for the uptick in customers when it’s warm.

