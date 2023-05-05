QU’s D’Alessio finds home at top of potent lineup

QUINCY (WGEM) - QUINCY (WGEM) -- As Quincy University shortstop Gino D’Alessio prepped for a key at-bat in a recent game against Central Missouri, a couple of QU baseball fans were behind the home plate backstop admiring the longevity of his career as a Hawk.

“Seems like Gino has been here awhile,” the first fan offered.

“You know, he’s 30 years old,” the other fan responded.

After receiving a perplexed look, his buddy joked, “Nah, I’m just kidding! Just seems that way.”

When D’Alessio was told the story, he couldn’t help but laugh in agreement.

“I had to shave my mustache off, just to feel young again,” said the junior shortstop, who is actually wearing a Hawks uniform for the fifth year with a sixth season still on the horizon because of redshirt and covid years.

“Sometimes I feel old, it’s hard to remember when I first came to Quincy (in fall of 2018) I was just a bullpen catcher.”

However it seems, D’Alessio will turn 23 years old on July 4.

Now, rewind to that crucial at-bat against Central Missouri last week.

Then seventh-ranked QU trailed the fourth-ranked Mules 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning at QU Stadium in a midweek nonconference game.

After trimming the margin to 5-4 with two outs, D’Alessio stepped up and walloped a three-run homer into the left field parking lot for a 7-5 lead en route to an 8-6 victory.

“(Teammate) Adam Lewis knew the pitcher and told me he really liked to keep the ball down so I was gonna wait and see if he missed with something up,” D’Alessio said.

“He missed with a changeup on a 2-2 count and I put a good swing on it. It was a great feeling, a really cool moment.”

The damage continued through the weekend as D’Alessio and the Hawks offensive bombardment pummeled Drury during a four-game Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep.

In Sunday’s finale alone against the Panthers, D’Alessio went 4-for-4 with two walks, six runs scored, two home runs and two doubles and two stolen bases.

For the five games last week, D’Alessio was 12-for-18 with a 1.611 slugging percentage, scored 16 runs and had 10 RBI, earning him his second GLVC Player of the Week Award and the sixth for the Hawks as a team this season.

Then on Thursday, the National College Baseball Writers Association named the right-handed hitting D’Alessio its National Hitter of the Week.

“That Drury series was fun for sure but we have more important stuff ahead,” D’Alessio reminded.

That starts Friday afternoon when the Hawks play a four-game series at Rockhurst with a chance to wrap up the regular season GLVC championship.

QU (36-9 overall) is 23-5 in the GLVC and leads second-place University of Illinois-Springfield (31-11, 21-7) by two games. UIS plays four games at Missouri-St. Louis (21-25, 14-14), which is locked in a three-way tie for the eighth and final playoff spot. QU and UIS split a four-game series earlier this year.

The following week is the GLVC Tournament in Marion and after that the Hawks, who are No. 8 in the most recent NCBWA national poll, could host the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional, where they currently sit at the top of the region rankings.

“It’s business as usual,” D’Alessio said. “We know this is important and we need to keep building momentum.

“I know Rockhurst (9-19, 13-33) doesn’t have the best record but everybody gets up and wants to beat us. We need to keep it rolling.”

When it comes to rolling, it’s D’Alessio batting from the leadoff position that fuels the Hawks’ prolific offense.

D’Alessio is batting .391 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI with .682 slugging percentage. He’s scored 69 runs on 70 hits, 17 of them doubles. The speedy D’Alessio also leads the team with 14 stolen bases and hasn’t grounded into a double play.

“It’s hard to steal much when you have four or five guys behind you who can hit the ball over the fence,” said D’Alessio, who has 14 of the team’s 19 stolen bases.

“We’ve got some guys who can run. With this lineup, we don’t really need to risk stealing bases.”

D’Alessio does have a point.

After crushing six home runs during Sunday’s game against Drury, the Hawks keep extending their single-season school record with 107 dingers. They also average a D2 best 2.37 home runs per game and have hit four or more four-baggers in a game 11 times.

Current head coach Matt Schissel was an assistant to Josh Rabe, now the QU athletic director, when D’Alessio arrived on campus and has watched his growth.

“Gino is just a leader on and off the field,” said Schissel, who is in his second year as head coach.

“He almost always puts together good at-bats. He’s been huge for us. He’s consistent. He’s just a mature baseball player.”

It was actually a major break that QU and D’Alessio stumbled upon each other. D’Alessio had a verbal agreement with D1 Valparaiso but when that fell through he started emailing D2 schools in the Midwest during the spring of his high school senior year in 2018.

“I saw QU had been to the World Series (2017) and that Josh Rabe was a former MLB player,” said D’Alessio, who attended Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he excelled at basketball (‘I love hoopin’) and volleyball as well as baseball. “So I sent him an email.”

D’Alessio said Rabe was aware of his availability and invited him for a visit when the Hawks played Wisconsin-Parkside.

“So I come for a visit and one of QU’s players gets seriously injured and Coach Rabe only has about five minutes to visit. I talked with some of the assistants, and with limited options, I liked it here.”

D’Alessio redshirted as a freshman during the 2019 season. “I was the bullpen catcher,” he said.

Believe it or not the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was recruited as a catcher. Now as a shortstop, he’s made just five errors this season. Not bad for a former backstop.

“We had some really great older catchers at that time who I learned a lot from,” D’Alessio said.

During the next fall, D’Alessio talked with Rabe about moving to the infield.

He credits former assistant coach Casey Demko with developing him into a third baseman for the 2020 season.

“He helped me so much with the transition,” D’Alessio said.

He played 10 of 16 games, sharing time with another blossoming Hawk in Dayson Croes, before covid shut down the season.

For the past three seasons, D’Alessio has been a fixture at shortstop, batting .326, .358 and .391.

For his career, he has played in 157 of a possible 167 games, starting in every one of them. During that time, the Hawks have a record of 112-55, a .671 winning percentage.

“Gino is just like having another coach,” said Schissel, whose team has moved to second nationally in another D2 ranking, the Wayne Cavadi NCAA.com Division II poll.

“He wants to make sure we are doing the right stuff and he wants to instill that culture in our younger guys.”

D’Alessio has already earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and just completed the first year of a two-year Masters in Business Administration degree.

With the Hawks eyeing lofty postseason success this month and D’Alessio back for another season in 2024, that chance email he sent to Rabe in the spring of 2018 seems to have paid off for both QU and himself.

“Definitely,” D’Alessio said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

