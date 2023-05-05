Safe and Livable Housing Committee sees code violations appear in court

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - A committee in Quincy is making strides, trying to hold landlords accountable for unsafe housing.

One renter in Quincy has lived at her current home for more than a decade, and her landlord has been sent a list of 16 city code violations found on her property.

With help from the Safe and Livable Housing Committee, the renter and landlord had their day in court.

No working smoke or carbon dioxide detectors ungrounded electrical outlets and loose toilets and ceiling leaks are some of the 16 city code violations at this home on Lind street in Quincy.

Safe and Livable Housing Committee advocate, Lisa Wigoda said the Safe and Livable Housing Committee Advocates for tenants feeling scared to file a minimum housing complaint form, and have their structural issues addressed, due to fear of retaliation.

“Some tenants quit part way through because they feel the intimidation of either a landlord or real estate agency,” Wigoda said. “I’ve heard real estate agencies when I’m at the tenants house yelling and screaming at them and calling them names.”

Wigoda said the woman living in the home has voiced concerns over the code violations to her landlord, Christopher Bickhaus, multiple times, but repairs have not been made.

A letter was sent, giving Bickhaus 14 days to make repairs.

Wigoda said no response was given, and at that point, city officials inspected the house and sent Bickhaus a ticketed, registered letter making the issue a legal one.

“So today was the opportunity, first opportunity that we have been involved where we can actually follow this case to learn the process of how do we hold landlords accountable to make sure that the housing we’re providing meets the codes so that children and families are safe.”

Mayor Mike Troup said while this is the first housing issue being tackled in court with the safe and livable housing committee, he doesn’t view it as the city cracking down harder on landlords.

He said the case could be an example of what can be accomplished when tenants have a little help in speaking up for themselves.

“I think by not following through and the pressure that the safe livable housing people and other people looking for tenant rights have spoken up over the last year or more here in Quincy I think it’s not a surprise,” said Troup.

WGEM reached out to Bickhaus for comment but he was unavailable to go on camera.

Bickhaus and the Lind street rental tenant are due back in court in on May 18.

Wigoda said the judge has offered Bickhaus a 2 week continuance to repair the code violations.

