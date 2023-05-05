Updated Friday and Dogwood Parade Forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Friday and Happy Cinco De Mayo! We are starting off the morning warmer with most seeing temperatures in the 50s. There have just been a few locations in the 40s though. We are also starting off the day with increasing clouds. This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day. Morning showers are currently moving through southern Missouri. These showers will try their hardest to make their way into the Tri-States but should dissipate as they run into dry air. With the increasing clouds, temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday but still very pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at about 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. For tonight, we will start off mostly clear and then become partly cloudy. Lows will be very mild again, in the 50s.

A low pressure system continues to develop close to the Texas panhandle. This low pressure will bring the Tri-States a warm front tomorrow. That front and continued southerly winds will promote a gradual increase in warmth and humidity for the weekend. Before the front arrives, our rapid refresh models are now showing the chance for some widely scattered showers and/or thunderstorms early tomorrow morning. These showers and storms should be out of the Quincy area in time for the Dogwood Parade. So we hope to see you all there! We will remain rather cloudy through the first half of the day. However, the clouds are then expected to break apart and clear out leading to sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will continue to flow from south and could gust up to 30 mph. These southerly winds will slowly bring dew points up into the low 60s and bring temperatures up into the upper 70s to low 80s.

