West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi

WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - The old Mississippi Grill in West Quincy was a total loss after a fire on Thursday evening.

Witnesses said they felt an explosion nearly three miles away, and then saw smoke.

Witnesses said the fire started around 6:45 p.m.

The grill has been closed since the 1990′s and never reopened after the flood of ‘93.

Palmyra City Fire Department responded and mutual aid was provided by Quincy fire department responded and mutual aid was provided by Tri-Township Fire District, and LaGrange Fire department.

WGEM was told told it was being used as storage.

Multiple abandoned cars were destroyed by the fire, I saw at least two.

Traffic on highway 24 was limited to one lane while fire officials worked to put it out.

“There was one explosion as I was watching the flames. There was one explosions before I even got them.” witness Deztinee Hartman said.

”We both run out side and started screaming we were like “Oh my gosh is this supposed to happen right now.” so we come down starts and we see a big ole’ fire.” Witness Heidi Hartman said.

Fire officials say they’re main concern in responding to the flames was extinguishing the exterior fire because of the size of the fire.

“There was no interior attack on this. Everything was a defense operation because of the involvement on it” said Palmyra Fire Protection District Chief Gary Crane.

No injuries have been reported and crane says the building is a total loss.

