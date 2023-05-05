West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi

West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi
West Quincy fire breaks out at Mississippi(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - The old Mississippi Grill in West Quincy was a total loss after a fire on Thursday evening.

Witnesses said they felt an explosion nearly three miles away, and then saw smoke.

Witnesses said the fire started around 6:45 p.m.

The grill has been closed since the 1990′s and never reopened after the flood of ‘93.

Palmyra City Fire Department responded and mutual aid was provided by Quincy fire department responded and mutual aid was provided by Tri-Township Fire District, and LaGrange Fire department.

WGEM was told told it was being used as storage.

Multiple abandoned cars were destroyed by the fire, I saw at least two.

Traffic on highway 24 was limited to one lane while fire officials worked to put it out.

“There was one explosion as I was watching the flames. There was one explosions before I even got them.” witness Deztinee Hartman said.

”We both run out side and started screaming we were like “Oh my gosh is this supposed to happen right now.” so we come down starts and we see a big ole’ fire.” Witness Heidi Hartman said.

Fire officials say they’re main concern in responding to the flames was extinguishing the exterior fire because of the size of the fire.

“There was no interior attack on this. Everything was a defense operation because of the involvement on it” said Palmyra Fire Protection District Chief Gary Crane.

No injuries have been reported and crane says the building is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
CC's Coffee Bar
Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Much of Bob Bangert Park is inaccessible due to floodwaters.
Mississippi River cresting
CID
Hannibal city leaders put together petition for proposed Community Improvement District
Hannibal Community Improvement District
Hannibal Community Improvement District
Energy Bill Assistance
Energy Bill Assistance