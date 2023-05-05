WIU Ag Department joins Veterans Gardening Day celebration

Flowers and plants will be given out for free to veterans to celebrate Veterans Gardening Day.
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University’s School of Agriculture staff are joining a statewide effort Saturday to honor veterans through plants.

To help celebrate Veterans Gardening Day, free vegetables and flowers will be given to veterans Saturday morning in Macomb and in Bushnell from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Veterans can pick up their plants at the American Legion at 221 East Washington Street in Macomb or at the Bushnell VFW at 181 East Hail Street.

School of Agriculture director Andy Baker said the project is a team effort with local FFA chapters and school districts.

“Since I have a son in the military, it was really easy for me to say yes to this project. And so from there we’ve had a couple meetings with some of the other local FFA programs, Bushnell-Prairie City would be one,” Baker said.

He said seeds for the plants were donated by Farm King and were planted in the WIU greenhouse earlier this year.

Baker said the project started last year in Hancock County, and he was excited to expand the program to honor those celebrate those who served.

“It’s a good way to just honor our veterans in a way that they can grow their own food, be able to beautify their home, do different things like that and it’s just a good way to say thank you,” Baker said.

Depending upon the success of the event this year, he said the event could go on again next year.

