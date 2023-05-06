A deeper look into Quincy’s code enforcement process

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Quincy group is seeing more city code violations in resident housing appear in court.

City officials said code enforcers don’t want properties to become derelict to the point they need to be addressed in an extreme manor like demolition.

They also want to make sure residents can live in structurally sound homes.

The Safe and Livable Housing Committee provides help in filling out minimum housing complaint forms and is helping one local tenant take her landlord to court.

Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver said tenants aren’t asked to leave a structure unless it’s in such disarray that it’s unsafe to live there.

“That’s a very subjective thing that’s a judgment call for our inspectors to make but we have to weigh, do we displace a tenant who may not have anywhere else to go or do we at least, let them maintain some modicum of shelter while we address it?” Seaver said.

This follows the aforementioned tenant and landlord’s first court date on Thursday.

Seaver said every year, about 12 cases like these are taken to court.

WGEM News has reached out to the landlord in question multiple times and have not gotten response to set up an interview.

