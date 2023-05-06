More victims identified in I-55 crash that killed 7 in Montgomery County, Ill.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police Department (ISP) has identified five more victims involved in Monday’s crash on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois.

On Saturday, May 6, ISP identified the following victims from the fatal crash:

Joseph Bates, 73, from Crystal Lake, Ill.

Donna Bates, 71, from Crystal Lake, Ill.

Earl LeGrand, 64, from Florissant, Mo.

Michael Zinchuk, 55, from Champaign, Ill.

Amy Zinchuk, 54, from Champaign, Ill.

ISP is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim.

The department announced Tuesday they would release a majority of the vehicles involved in Monday’s crash, as well as those that were traveling on the interstate prior to the crash to the owners at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Owners of vehicles that were traveling south on the interstate can call 217-685-4345 with questions. Those who were going north should call 618-346-3653 with questions.

The vehicles being released comes after a 27-mile stretch of the interstate was closed due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust. Police said they believe two tractor-trailers caught on fire, and a total of 72 vehicles were involved in the crash. The interstate was closed from mile marker 63, which is in Montgomery County, to mile marker 80, which is in Sangamon County from just before 11 a.m. Monday until around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Seven people died, and 37 people were taken to hospitals, a spokesperson for ISP said. All of the fatalities were from the crash in the northbound lanes.

Initially, police said there were six fatalities, but found another person on Tuesday. Police said the severity of the crash masked the remains and what they previously believed was the body of one individual, was actually two.

One of the victims has been identified as Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin. Police said authorities have tentatively identified three other victims and need help identifying two others. One of the unidentified victims was found inside Blue Chrysler 300, and the other was found in a Hyundai.

Those taken to the hospital had injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, ISP said, and those injured range in age from 2 to 80 years old.

ISP has set up a phone number for people involved in Monday's crash on I-55 near milepost 76. If you have information or questions call 618-346-3653. pic.twitter.com/4UcZcIowGd — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) May 2, 2023

ISP said it is believed that the first crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, followed by other crashes in both directions.

“The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,” ISP said in a press release.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said there were 10 helicopters requested to the area. At least 37 ambulances were dispatched from Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon, and Christian Counties. A local school sent school buses to get stranded motorists stuck on the highway.

Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing dust that has limited visibility. (Fikret Huskic)

Sangamon and Montgomery counties: All lanes of Interstate 55 are still blocked between Divernon and Raymond (mileposts 80-63) following this morning's tragic crashes.



I-55 is likely to remain closed overnight. Follow @ILStatePolice for more updates. pic.twitter.com/Y7NMeIjrSq — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 2, 2023

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said his office has been in communication with state police and other responding agencies after the crashes.

