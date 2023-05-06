Storm Threat Continues Saturday and Sunday Evening

The overall potential of storms is somewhat low, but any storms that do fire could become strong to severe.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After an active morning on Saturday, more thunderstorms are in the forecast. A residual boundary left over from the morning storms along with a weak warm front and area of low pressure will likely lead to some storms firing Saturday evening. Much of the severe potential will remain to the West of the Tri-States. However, if a few storms manage to develop locally, the atmosphere will be ripe for more strong to severe storms. The main risks would be gusty winds and hail, although a tornado cannot be ruled out. There is a level 2 of 5 risk for strong storms Saturday evening.

Sunday’s threat is a bit more complex. If storms develop through the overnight and morning hours, the overall severe threat on Sunday will remain quite low. However, if there is more dry time through the day on Sunday... then high temperatures could climb to near 90 and the severe threat will increase Sunday evening and overnight. There is a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather across the Northern counties on Sunday, especially for the line of storms that would move in overnight Sunday and into early Monday. There is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather for the rest of the Tri-States.

The weather will calm by the middle of the week, with highs in the low 80′s and lows in the 60′s making it feel more like summer.

There is a level 3 of 5 risk for strong storms to the North, and a level 2 of five for everyone else.(WGEM)

