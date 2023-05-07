New additions to Pelican Bob Car Show and Canton Block Party

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Despite the rain in Quincy, Mother Nature shined some sunlight on other Tri-State events Saturday afternoon, including one parade and block party in Canton.

People came out to vote on their favorite classic car at the Canton Pelican Bob Car Show and Block Party.

Organizer Kristy Horner with the Canton Main Street Association said they added a few new things this year, including food trucks, kids activities and a Kiddie Car Show Parade.

“We had people from the Tri-State area,” Horner said. “Iowa, Illinois, Missouri. So we’re very pleased with our turnout today considering the weather and how it was.”

Horner said money raised from the event goes toward the Gateway Sign Project, which she said could bring more tourists to the community.

