QPD investigates stabbing outside of Casey’s

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Quincy Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said they were dispatched about 4 a.m. to the Casey’s at 2418 N. 24th St. for a report of an individual who had been stabbed outside of the building.

Police reported the victim was sent to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the incident did not appear to be random and is under investigation.

