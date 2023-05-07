QPD investigates stabbing outside of Casey’s

By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Quincy Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said they were dispatched about 4 a.m. to the Casey’s at 2418 N. 24th St. for a report of an individual who had been stabbed outside of the building.

Police reported the victim was sent to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the incident did not appear to be random and is under investigation.

