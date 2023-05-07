QU choirs wrap up performance schedule with “Choral Collage”

QUINCY (WGEM) - As finals week at Quincy University gets underway on Monday, dozens of students and families took in the sights and sounds of QU’s final choir performance of the school year Sunday afternoon.

The “Choral Collage Concert” featured songs like “Shine Your Light” and “Buried Love.”

The choir has two seniors that will graduate this coming weekend, Crystal Middendorf and Alondra Liz Rodriguez Santiago.

Choir Director Kristin Ramseyer said she will have roughly 24 returning choir members next school year, which is almost a full roster.

Ramseyer said this school year has been the most rewarding in her time at QU.

”For me, it’s always observing that my students are growing musically, they are excelling and are absorbing more challenging literature and understanding choral concepts more,” Ramseyer said.

The choir had less time to prepare for Sunday’s performance as they had a collaborative concert with Culver-Stockton College in late March.

