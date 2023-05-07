QU choirs wrap up performance schedule with “Choral Collage”

Quincy University Director of Choirs Kristin Ramseyer said they have two seniors graduating,...
Quincy University Director of Choirs Kristin Ramseyer said they have two seniors graduating, and will have about 24 returning students in August.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As finals week at Quincy University gets underway on Monday, dozens of students and families took in the sights and sounds of QU’s final choir performance of the school year Sunday afternoon.

The “Choral Collage Concert” featured songs like “Shine Your Light” and “Buried Love.”

The choir has two seniors that will graduate this coming weekend, Crystal Middendorf and Alondra Liz Rodriguez Santiago.

Choir Director Kristin Ramseyer said she will have roughly 24 returning choir members next school year, which is almost a full roster.

Ramseyer said this school year has been the most rewarding in her time at QU.

”For me, it’s always observing that my students are growing musically, they are excelling and are absorbing more challenging literature and understanding choral concepts more,” Ramseyer said.

The choir had less time to prepare for Sunday’s performance as they had a collaborative concert with Culver-Stockton College in late March.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
More victims identified in I-55 crash that killed 7 in Montgomery County, Ill.
Rainy Dogwood Parade Days
Rain doesn’t hinder turnout for 54th annual Dogwood Parade
Parade
Organizers prepare for 54th annual Dogwood Parade
The overall potential of storms is somewhat low, but any storms that do fire could become...
Storm Threat Continues Saturday and Sunday Evening

Latest News

N 24th Street Casey's
QPD investigates stabbing outside of Casey’s
Dogwood Festivities
Dogwood Festivities
Canton Block Party
Canton Block Party
Car show parade
New additions to Pelican Bob Car Show and Canton Block Party