Rain doesn’t hinder turnout for 54th annual Dogwood Parade

QUINCY (WGEM) - The rain did not stop the fun on Saturday morning at the 54th annual Dogwood Parade bringing hundreds to Quincy’s Maine Street.

“I like the rain,” said attendee Viktor Harcelo. “I wouldn’t mind playing in it honestly. I know it sounds weird for a 14-year-old to say!”

For the kids like siblings Dylan and Jacob Taylor, it was all about the candy collecting.

“Lots of sugar and fun!” Dylan Taylor said.

Jacob Taylor said after the parade, they went to the Lorenzo Bull House Parade Party, which is something the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House wanted to try for the first year.

Food vendors, games, and a panoramic view of the parade were all features of the party.

The Standing Bear Council had a teepee set up by the house to educate people on Native American history.

“We brought displays of artifacts,” said Standing Bear Council treasurer and corporation agent Dona Herr. “It’s just that Mother Nature did not cooperate with the rain!”

After the parade, Shelby Rose, who is the reigning Miss Quincy, was available to meet and greet at Emerald City Jewelers to sell Forever Jewelry.

“It’s something that you can always keep with you and they’re permanent, so they’re never going to come off,” Rose said. “But you can get them removed here or keep them on for as long as you want.”

Rose said selling the jewelry helped raise money for the Miss Quincy Scholarship organization.

“We provide scholarships for young women in college or in high school to pursue their dream career and to really help them out in the future with networking and personal branding,” Rose said.

